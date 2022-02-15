After-school activities canceled Tuesday in Anchorage due to road conditions

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District announced Tuesday that all after-school activities have been canceled due to hazardous road conditions.

In an email to parents, the district wrote that the decision was made “due to deteriorating weather and road conditions” Tuesday afternoon.

Canceled activities include after-school sports — the district noted that high school basketball games will be rescheduled — all tutoring programs in Anchorage and third session at King Tech High School. It also said busses may be delayed.

Roads around Anchorage became icy Tuesday morning after temperatures rose around Southcentral, a day after a winter storm brought 4-plus inches of snow across most of the region. A winter weather advisory was put in place by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

