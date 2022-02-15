Advertisement

Alaska governor candidate names teacher as running mate

Democrat Les Gara has announced his running mate in his bid for Alaska governor.
Democrat Les Gara has announced his running mate in his bid for Alaska governor.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:01 PM AKST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Democrat Les Gara says a teacher will be his running mate in his bid for Alaska governor.

Gara says Jessica Cook of Palmer will run for lieutenant governor as part of a ticket with him. Cook teaches at an Eagle River school. Cook says she and Gara care about Alaska’s kids and believe everyone deserves a chance to be successful.

Under an election system that will be used for the first time this year in Alaska, candidates for governor and lieutenant governor run as a team for the primary. The four tickets that win the most votes in the primary advance to the general election, in which ranked choice voting will be used.

