Advertisement

Anchorage man who walked circumference of Earth with his dog seeks answers after attack

By Patrick Enslow
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:08 PM AKST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The past few days have been difficult for Mike Mitchell and his dog, Chance, as they try to piece together what happened last Thursday after Mitchell said a dog attack left Chance with bite marks and a broken humerus bone.

The pair gained attention last year when a goal to get healthy resulted in them walking over 24,901 miles, or the equivalent of walking the circumference of the Earth. Mitchell and Chance walked from Elmore Road down to Lake Otis Parkway on Abbott Road last Thursday when the attack happened, according to the dog’s owner.

“This really big, I’d say almost fat German Shepard came around me with great speed, grabbed Chance, and caused a great deal of damage to him in just a few seconds,” Mitchell recalled. “... I thought I was going to hold him while he was dying, and so I didn’t chase the dog back.”

Mitchell rushed his 9-year-old Shih Tzu to Midnight Sun Animal Hospital where they stitched up his bite marks.

Related: Anchorage man and his dog make lap around the planet, walking over 24,901 miles in the past 8 years

“The vet said, ‘I think we’re going to have to amputate your dog’s leg’ and I said ‘please try something, try anything, but don’t do that,’” Mitchell said.

Eventually, they found a doctor who could possibly repair Chance’s leg through surgery. Mitchell agreed despite being told it’s not guaranteed to work and scheduled it for later this month.

Once Mitchell was able to take care of Chance he moved on to try and find the dog and owner responsible for his pet’s injuries, but has yet to find that out.

“My message to the owner is, you know, don’t try to hide this, don’t be a coward, own up to it. Your insurance will pay for it,” Mitchell said.

Anchorage Animal Care and Control could not provide comments about Mitchell’s case due to their investigation. Anchorage’s leash law falls under municipal code, according to Animal Care and Control.

With some exceptions, like designated off-leash dog areas, “it is unlawful for any animal to be in a public place unless it is controlled by a leash, and in the control of a person competent to restrain the animal,” city code reads in part.

Anyone who has video or might have seen Mitchell and Chance last Thursday is asked to report to Animal Care and Control at 907-343-8119.

Mitchell has set up a GoFundMe page for Chance as well, looking to raise money for the dog’s upcoming surgery.

Editor’s note: Alaska’s News Source makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of any GoFundMe campaign. Any donations you make to such campaigns are strictly at your own risk. If you have any questions related to the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of a GoFundMe campaign, please contact GoFundMe directly or consult the GoFundMe Guarantee Policy.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overturned aircraft was located near Hatcher Pass after days of searching, and the pilot was...
Pilot of crashed aircraft near Hatcher Pass located safe
The Colony barn on Moffitt's property is an original building from 1935.
Task force established for food security and independence
Japan's Yoshiki Takahara (23), United States' Hagen Kearney (7) and United States' Nick...
US snowboard coach, rider being investigated for misconduct
The ice covering the Bering Sea is the farthest south it has been in nearly a decade.
Bering Sea ice is the farthest south it’s been in nearly a decade
Stacker IPA Beer.
‘Delicate compromise’: Big changes could come to Alaska bars, breweries as part of broader alcohol law rewrite

Latest News

Anchorage man who walked circumference of Earth with his dog seeks answers after attack
Generic photo.
Alaska reports over 1,800 new COVID cases over the weekend
From the city to the state, crews are working overtime to keep up with recent snowfall and...
Road crews face challenges in removing snow as active weather pattern continues
A red rose in a floral arrangement
A Valentine’s Day at Hummel’s Flowers in Anchorage