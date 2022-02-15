Iditarod ceremonial start to return to downtown Anchorage this year

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After COVID-19 canceled many events last year, Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race officials, volunteers, and staff are excited to see the traditional downtown Anchorage ceremonial start of the Iditarod return.

It’s the semicentennial for the beloved Alaska race and Iditarod is ready to celebrate the big anniversary with residents and visitors.

“We’re super excited to bring that joy and festivities and energy back to Anchorage,” Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach said.

According to Urbach, 2021 was the only time in Iditarod history that the ceremonial start didn’t take place on the streets and trails of downtown Anchorage. The decision was made over concerns of large crowds gathering and potentially spreading the virus. In response to the pandemic, race officials also unveiled a new “Iditarod Golden Loop Trail” that had mushers follow an out-and-back course that both started and ended in Deshka Landing as well as avoided Nome altogether.

This year, the Iditarod is back on track with mushers taking the Northern Route as they usually do on even years, taking mushers from the ceremonial start in Anchorage all the way to Nome.

“We feel that it’s the 50th race, we have a lot of things that we are celebrating and honoring this year,” Urbach said. “... here we are echoing, you know, 1925 when obviously the sled dog teams were famously saving the town of Nome.”

Strict COVID-19 policies are still in place for mushers, volunteers, staff and official media outlets covering the last great race. All mushers are required to have been fully vaccinated as of Jan. 1 of this year. Mushers are encouraged to reduce community engagement starting Feb. 17 and will be tested two days before the ceremonial start, as well as the day of both the ceremonial start on Saturday and the restart on Sunday in Willow.

If positive, they will be issued a molecular nasal lab test. If that retest confirms the presence of COVID-19, they will no longer be able to race. Mushers will have to run through the same set of testing again at the McGrath checkpoint.

Volunteers and staff, as well as official media, will also be required to show proof of full vaccination as well and provide a negative PCR lab test within 72 hours of beginning work for Iditarod 2022.

“Iditarod stands for its community consciousness and goodwill, and we’re certainly doing the best we can to protect not just the mushers, but the villages and everybody within who travels with us,” Urbach said. “We’ve re-engineered how we fly and how we eat, sleep, how we supply. All of our events ... have been re-engineered.”

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.