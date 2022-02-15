Man arrested in stabbing at Loussac Library

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was taken into custody Sunday after a stabbing at the Loussac Library in Anchorage, according to a news release from the Anchorage Police Department.

Corey L. Ahkivgak, 32, was charged with first-degree assault, third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief and violating conditions of release.

Anchorage police were called to the Loussac Library at 3:17 p.m. on Sunday on a report of a stabbing inside the library. Officers were told Ahkivgak was sitting at a table and stood up and ran toward two people near some bookshelves, stabbing a woman in the upper body before running from the building.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries and is expected to survive.

Just before 5 p.m., an officer spotted someone matching Ahkivgak’s description walking near East 36th Avenue and Cottonwood Street. The officer gave the man verbal commands and took him into custody. The man was identified as Ahkivgak.

While riding in the patrol car to the station, police said Ahkivgak slipped his handcuffs from back to front and the officer had to pull over and re-cuff Ahkivgak while also putting hobbles on his legs.

While Ahkivgak was being interviewed at police headquarters, he flipped over a table and broke it, the release said.

Following the police interview, Ahkivgak was held in the Anchorage jail. Police said there is no indication that Ahkivgak knew the stabbing victim. The motive for the attack is still being investigated.

