New COVID-19 testing site opens in Midtown Anchorage

By Megan Pacer
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:06 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new temporary drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is opening in Midtown Anchorage, according to the Southcentral Foundation.

The foundation announced Tuesday that is has provided funding for the temporary site, located at 999 E. Tudor Rd., which is being operated by Visit Healthcare. According to the foundation’s press release, the drive-thru site will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

There are no appointments required to use this site, and testing is open to the public. The site in Midtown will be operated for the next few months, the release states.

“We encourage anyone who needs or wants a test, especially if they may have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms, to take advantage of this additional COVID-19 testing site or one closest to them,” said Southcentral Foundation President and CEO April Kyle in the press release.

The Municipality of Anchorage no longer provides COVID-19 testing, but advertises the times and locations of test locations in the city after switching to a private provider model. Find additional COVID-19 testing options on the city’s testing website, anchoragecovidtest.org.

