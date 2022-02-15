Advertisement

Simone Biles gets engaged on Valentine’s Day

The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans player started dating right before the pandemic.
The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans player started dating right before the pandemic.(simonebiles/Instagram via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:17 AM AKST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Superstar U.S. gymnast Simone Biles is adding to her hardware.

Instead of a medal around her neck, this time it is a ring on her finger.

Her boyfriend, NFL player Jonathan Owens, proposed on Valentine’s Day, and she said yes.

Biles shared pictures on social media Tuesday of Owens on one knee.

“The easiest yes,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to spend forever and ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married fiancé.”

The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans player started dating right before the pandemic.

Owens told Texas Monthly last year that the shutdown allowed them to really get to know each other and create a strong bond.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacker IPA Beer.
‘Delicate compromise’: Big changes could come to Alaska bars, breweries as part of broader alcohol law rewrite
Generic photo.
Alaska reports over 1,800 new COVID cases over the weekend
Mike Mitchell shares how his dog Chance was attacked in Anchorage.
Anchorage man who walked circumference of Earth with his dog seeks answers after attack
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin...
Judge dismisses Sarah Palin libel lawsuit against NY Times
The TBI said there are warning signs to sex trafficking. They say pay special attention to...
Amid push to fight sex trafficking, Alaska has had few arrests for last 3 recorded years

Latest News

For more than two weeks, hundreds and sometimes thousands of protesters in trucks and other...
Trucks leaving blockade at Canadian border crossing
CEO Elon Musk departs from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., on July 13, 2021. Musk...
Elon Musk gives about $5.7 billion in Tesla stock to charity
FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew appears at the Royal Chapel at Windsor, following the death...
Prince Andrew to settle sex abuse case, donate to charity
Large area of high pressure drives stormy pattern for Alaska
Large area of high pressure drives stormy pattern for Alaska
Two planeloads of immediately deployable U.S. assistance, including ammunition and...
Russia shows some troops leaving near Ukraine, seeks talks