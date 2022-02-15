A Snowy February underway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -

A winter weather advisory is in effect on Valentine’s Day evening for Anchorage and the Susitna valley. The advisory will be in effect through 9 pm. Midtown Anchorage reported a one-inch snowfall through 4 :30 pm, with 2-3 inches more coming as we go through the evening and Tuesday. Three-to-six inch accumulations are expected across the southcentral region. Be careful on roads, and budget extra time to deal with the snow.

This current storm will head east to southeast Alaska. The moisture associated with this storm originates well south of the state, nearly to Hawaii! With that origination point, temperatures will warm through the week. Heavy snow in the northern portion of SE Alaska overnight and early Tuesday. Then a rain-snow mix. A second storm hits Wednesday, and this one contains more moisture and will result in warming temperatures with some areas seeing a mix of rain and snow.

Northern Alaska will remain relatively untouched by the snow. But winds will blow the snow they do have around and produce wind chills from 35 to 60 below over northwest and northern coasts.

