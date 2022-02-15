A Valentine’s Day at Hummel’s Flowers in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s Valentine’s Day, a day people use to show those they love how much they care. At flower shops all over the nation, florists were busy putting together beautiful arrangements. Hummel’s Flowers in Anchorage was no exception.

“It’s gonna be our busiest day of the year,” Jessica Adler, assistant manager of the store, said, “We do about three times our normal business for any other day, or week, or month for that matter.”

Adler mentioned that most of the store’s business on Valentine’s Day comes from men.

″Our ratio is usually 80-90% male, a much smaller percent being women ordering for men or women ordering especially for other women, as in a Galentine’s Day or a friendship sort of thing,” Adler said. “So most of them and especially the ones we see on Valentine’s Day coming here into the shop are going to be male clientele. They just tend not to plan ahead far, and so they’ll come in last minute to see us for that emergency arrangement so they can still go home in the afternoon.”

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.