Warm temps, rain creating dangerous road conditions in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s warm enough outside to drizzle in Anchorage, but the drizzle is freezing on city streets, creating dangerous driving conditions.

At the intersection of 15th Avenue and C Street, a box truck and sedan collided. A police officer on scene said no citation would be given due to road conditions.

An accident involving multiple vehicles, including a People Mover bus, stopped traffic at Arctic Boulevard and Benson Boulevard. According to a community alert, Anchorage police responded to the intersection just before 12:30 p.m. and closed the northbound lanes of Arctic between Benson and West 30th Avenue.

A People Mover bus sits wedged between two other vehicles Feb. 15, 2021, in Anchorage. (Alaska's News Source)

