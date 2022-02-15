Advertisement

Warm temps, rain creating dangerous road conditions in Anchorage

Fastcast February 15, 2022
By Peggy McCormack
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:32 PM AKST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s warm enough outside to drizzle in Anchorage, but the drizzle is freezing on city streets, creating dangerous driving conditions.

At the intersection of 15th Avenue and C Street, a box truck and sedan collided. A police officer on scene said no citation would be given due to road conditions.

Related: Anchorage School District cancels after-school activities Tuesday

An accident involving multiple vehicles, including a People Mover bus, stopped traffic at Arctic Boulevard and Benson Boulevard. According to a community alert, Anchorage police responded to the intersection just before 12:30 p.m. and closed the northbound lanes of Arctic between Benson and West 30th Avenue.

A People Mover bus sits wedged between two other vehicles Feb. 15, 2021, in Anchorage.
A People Mover bus sits wedged between two other vehicles Feb. 15, 2021, in Anchorage.(Alaska's News Source)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

