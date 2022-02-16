Alaska no longer state with highest rate of COVID transmission

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state of Alaska reported 863 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and lost the dubious title as the state in the U.S. with the highest rate of new cases, now ranking second to Maine for the first time in three weeks.

Alaska became the state with the highest level in the nation of cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days on Jan. 26, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that Maine’s case rate of 1,314.2 is higher than Alaska’s rate of 804.9. The U.S. territories of Guam and Northern Mariana Islands and Palau — a nation in free association with the U.S. — still rank higher than both Maine and Alaska.

The Department of Health and Social Services reported 389 new resident cases of COVID-19 and six nonresident cases on Monday, and 461 resident cases and seven nonresident cases on Tuesday for a cumulative total of 863 new cases over the last two days. The figures represent a 50% drop in cases from the week of Feb. 2-Feb. 8 to this week.

The state did report 27 additional deaths on Wednesday among Alaska residents. There have now been a total of 1,108 resident cases and 33 deaths among nonresidents. The state announced in January that they would only report data on COVID-19 deaths on Wednesdays, and only report case data on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Hospitalizations reported by the state dropped under 100 for the first time since Jan. 12. The state reports that there are 90 COVID-19-related hospitalizations and just three people require the use of ventilators. There are 25 adult intensive care unit beds available statewide, but just one available in Anchorage.

Vaccination data from the state has largely remained unchanged since the last report on Monday. A total of 69.5% of eligible Alaskans, veterans and military members have received one dose of vaccine and 26.5% have received booster doses — both figures increased by 0.1% on Wednesday. The 62.1% of Alaskans, veterans and military members who have completed their primary series has not changed since Monday.

Editor’s note: This article has been corrected to reflect that the last time COVID-19 hospitalizations were under 100 was Jan. 12, not Jan.14.

