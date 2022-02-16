Advertisement

Alaska tribal court jurisdiction would expand under US bill

A provision in a U.S. Senate bill would expand tribal court jurisdiction for up to 30 Alaska...
A provision in a U.S. Senate bill would expand tribal court jurisdiction for up to 30 Alaska tribes as part of a pilot program aimed at addressing high rates of violence.(Storyblocks)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:45 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A provision in a U.S. Senate bill would expand tribal court jurisdiction for up to 30 Alaska tribes as part of a pilot program aimed at addressing high rates of violence.

Alaska Public Media reports that the provision was added by Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski and is part of a bipartisan measure that would renew the Violence Against Women Act.

The last time the act was renewed, it allowed for tribes in the Lower 48 to prosecute domestic violence cases on their reservations, regardless of defendants’ race or tribal membership. More than two dozen tribes exercise those powers, with the U.S. Justice Department providing grants and technical assistance.

