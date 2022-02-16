Anchorage plowing crews working on high-priority roads

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Municipality of Anchorage issued a plow-out status on Feb. 15, following the Valentine’s Day storm that covered the city with 4.2 inches of snow, according to Alaska’s Weather Source.

Plowing will begin in “priority level one” areas of the municipality, according to the the Department of Transportation website, and can take up to 12 hours to complete after a storm. This includes roads such as Arctic Boulevard, parts of Northern Lights Boulevard, Third Avenue and Spenard Road. Areas that fall under “priority level two”, which includes routes of less traffic, may take up to 18 hours to be plowed. Meanwhile, “priority level three” routes, which includes local roads, and “priority level four” areas, which include minor local roads and recreational areas, can take up to 30 hours to be cleared.

As of Tuesday night, 19 plowing sectors of the municipality had yet to be completed. Any areas that have not been plowed since Monday’s snowfall, will be given priority for plowing, regardless of where they fall on the Municipalities plow plan.

By Wednesday morning, no sectors of the plowing grid had been started due to crews having to start over again with the overnight snow and rain. Those interested in keeping up to date with the plowing status of their neighborhood and routes can check out the maintenance page on the municipality website to see what areas have been cleared.

As roads continue to gather with snow, experts recommend that drivers take extra precautions when driving on the roads to avoid accidents and getting stuck in the snow. Agen’s Automotive, an auto repair shop in Anchorage, said during snowstorms they respond to higher volumes of calls due to winter-related accidents.

“Usually it’s, ‘Can you check my front end? It doesn’t drive right since it went into the ditch’,” Steve Wright, a mechanic at Agen’s Automotive, said.

Wright said he recommends that people keep gravel and cat litter in their vehicle to provide extra traction on the roads, should they get stuck. He also recommends that people keep a shovel and extra warm clothes in their car.

“Everyone knows about the basic tools and stuff like that, but sometimes they forget, they go on a quick trip to the store and forget hats and gloves, so I like to keep an extra pair of those in the car just in case,” Wright said.

Wright recommends that if drivers find themselves in a situation that they are unable to get themselves out of, they call a tow truck to help eliminate any additional damage that could occur to the car.

“The last thing you want to do is try too hard and break something else,” Wright said.

