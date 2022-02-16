Advertisement

Assembly to consider new ordinance that tackles filling a vacancy in mayor’s office

The measure, which would change city code, differs from one introduced earlier this year that would have changed city charter
Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage City Hall.(Jeremy Kashatok/Alaska's News Source)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:11 PM AKST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In 2020, the Anchorage Assembly appointed member Austin Quinn-Davidson to serve as acting mayor for around nine months, after the resignation of former mayor Ethan Berkowitz. Now, some members support changing that process.

An ordinance already being considered by the assembly and requiring a ballot vote would update the requirements in Anchorage’s city charter for filling a vacancy in the mayor’s office. In January, the assembly postponed voting on that measure until August.

“I personally believe that the code change process is the better methodology, because it provides for an immediate answer to the question and the charter provides the assembly with the authority to do this,” said Assembly Vice Chair Chris Constant.

A similar ordinance, up for discussion Tuesday night, would change Anchorage city code instead of changing city charter. It requires a majority vote by assembly, but not a question before voters on the ballot. The ordinance would essentially put a limit on the amount of time an acting mayor could serve before being replaced by a permanent successor.

“I just think that we should leave future assembly’s flexibility to make decisions based on the considerations of the moment as opposed to us attempting to imagine how exactly things are going to be 50 years from now and substitute our judgment for the assembly of that day,” Constant said.

The ordinance brought forth Tuesday says in part:

  • If the vacancy occurs 90 days or more but less than 120 days before the next regular election, a successor may be elected through the regular election.
  • If filled through a special election, it shall be held no sooner than 90 days and not more than 270 days after the occurrence of the vacancy.

“The nine month, 270 day line, is reasonable in the sense that any assembly — even we would have had the time allowed if circumstances had been proper — would have opted for a special election if it made sense, but the regular election was right around the corner,” Constant said.

The limit of nine months before a special election would have to be held differs from the first ordinance on this subject, which was brought forward by assembly members John Weddleton and Crystal Kennedy. Their version of the ordinance would require a special election for a new mayor to be held after no more than three months.

Constant said the cap of 270 days is subject to change and this measure could also be pushed off to August like the other ordinance.

