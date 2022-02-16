Caution: An icy winter mix of rain and snow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage area saw rain fall on top of snow, creating a challenge for drivers trying to negotiate the slippery combination on roads Tuesday.

Slush can be found at many intersections, and freezing conditions expected overnight will solidify some of that slush.

A new storm arrives from the south overnight, with warmer air and a continuation of the messy winter mix of snow, rain and gusty winds.

With the mix of rain and snow, we see that the air column is warmer above the surface and colder at the surface. If the air column is warm and deep enough, the precipitation falls as freezing rain. If the warm air is a shallow layer, then the precipitation will likely fall as snow. This storm pattern is tapping into warm tropical air originating near Hawaii.

Rain-read all about it_Ruth Carter 2-15-22 (Alaska's Weather Source)

Anchorage — 3-7 inches of heavy wet snow, at times mixing with rain. Snow heaviest in the morning.

Matanuska Valley — 4-7 inches of heavy wet snow, at times mixing with rain. A winter weather advisory starts 3 am Wednesday, lasting through 5 pm.

Susitna Valley — 6-9 inches of snow, heavy at times.

Interior — Snow of at least several inches for many locations.

Northern Slope — Cold, freezing fog, and low wind chills of 60 to 70 below zero. A wind chill warning is in effect through 10 a.m. Thursday for Nuiqsut, Prudhoe Bay, Deadhorse, Kuparuk and Alpine. Utqiagvik and the northern Arctic coast are under an advisory for wind chills -40 to -55 degrees through 9 am Wednesday.

West coast — Kotzebue Sound region to Shaktoolik will see an advisory for wind chills dropping to 40 to 55 below.

Kuskokwim Delta — A mix of snow and rain. Snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches and ice to 2/10ths of an inch and winds gusting to 35 mph.

Aleutians — Mix of rain snow and winds.

