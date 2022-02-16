Advertisement

Coachella returns with no mask or vaccine requirements

This year’s Coachella headliners are Billy Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West.
This year’s Coachella headliners are Billy Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:28 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KMIR) – Coachella is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Event organizers say there will be no mask or vaccine requirements to attend.

The music festival in southern California usually draws in more than 100,000 people per day.

This year’s headliners are Billy Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West.

Coachella organizers say COVID-19 policies could change depending on local rules.

The sold-out music festival takes place April 15-17 and 22-24.

Stagecoach, another southern California music festival, also announced Tuesday it would forego requirements for masks, vaccinations and testing.

Copyright 2022 KMIR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Mitchell shares how his dog Chance was attacked in Anchorage.
Anchorage man who walked circumference of Earth with his dog seeks answers after attack
A man who was taken into custody after a stabbing at the Loussac Library in Anchorage on Sunday...
Anchorage man arrested in stabbing at library had earlier been found incompetent to stand trial and released
Stacker IPA Beer.
‘Delicate compromise’: Big changes could come to Alaska bars, breweries as part of broader alcohol law rewrite
A collision at the intersection of 15th Ave. & C St. in Anchorage, Alaska on Feb. 15, 2022
Warm temps, rain creating dangerous road conditions in Anchorage
Large area of high pressure drives stormy pattern for Alaska
Another round of heavy snow, rain pushes into Southcentral Alaska

Latest News

In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, a ride share car displays Lyft and Uber stickers on its...
Lyft passenger bites off driver’s ear during carjacking, police say
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urges Russia to de-escalate Wednesday.
Ukraine shows unity as West sees no sign of Russian pullback
Supporters walk past a merchant selling campaign merchandise before a rally for former...
Typo sends drivers trying to resolve their traffic tickets to Trump 2024 merch website
Former U.S. Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke, shown in a file photo, misused his position to advance a...
Investigation: Zinke misused position as Interior secretary
CDC debating changes to COVID guidelines