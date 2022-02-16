Advertisement

Fairbanks man found guilty of murder in girlfriend’s 2017 strangulation death

A Fairbanks man has been found guilty of murder for the strangulation killing of his girlfriend...
A Fairbanks man has been found guilty of murder for the strangulation killing of his girlfriend back in 2017.(Source: Associated Press)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:57 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Fairbanks man has been found guilty of murder for the strangulation killing of his girlfriend back in 2017, the Alaska Department of Law said Wednesday.

Roberto Leal Jr. was arrested and charged in July 2017 after police found his girlfriend and mother of their two children, Robyn Gray, not breathing at her Fairbanks home.

On Wednesday, a Fairbanks jury found Leal, 42, guilty of second-degree murder, according to a department of law press release. Leal was convicted of strangling Gray to death in her home, the release said.

Related: Fairbanks mother allegedly strangled to death by boyfriend

Leal is currently being held without bail and is scheduled to be sentenced in June. According to the law department, he faces a sentence of 15-99 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Mitchell shares how his dog Chance was attacked in Anchorage.
Anchorage man who walked circumference of Earth with his dog seeks answers after attack
A man who was taken into custody after a stabbing at the Loussac Library in Anchorage on Sunday...
Anchorage man arrested in stabbing at library had earlier been found incompetent to stand trial and released
A collision at the intersection of 15th Ave. & C St. in Anchorage, Alaska on Feb. 15, 2022
Warm temps, rain creating dangerous road conditions in Anchorage
Stacker IPA Beer.
‘Delicate compromise’: Big changes could come to Alaska bars, breweries as part of broader alcohol law rewrite
Large area of high pressure drives stormy pattern for Alaska
Another round of heavy snow, rain pushes into Southcentral Alaska

Latest News

This "final map" from the Alaska Redistricting Board shows the house districts and Senate...
Appeal looms as judge strikes down East Anchorage Senate map, Southeast House district
Volunteers assemble "Boodle boxes" at Eagle River's Pizza Man Restaurant.
Inside the Gates: Boodle Boxes provide Alaskans a taste of home
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin leaves a courthouse in New York, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Judge: Palin libel case jurors knew he’d rejected her claims
The state of Alaska reported 863 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, and Alaska lost the dubious...
Alaska no longer state with highest rate of COVID transmission