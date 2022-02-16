Fairbanks man found guilty of murder in girlfriend’s 2017 strangulation death

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Fairbanks man has been found guilty of murder for the strangulation killing of his girlfriend back in 2017, the Alaska Department of Law said Wednesday.

Roberto Leal Jr. was arrested and charged in July 2017 after police found his girlfriend and mother of their two children, Robyn Gray, not breathing at her Fairbanks home.

On Wednesday, a Fairbanks jury found Leal, 42, guilty of second-degree murder, according to a department of law press release. Leal was convicted of strangling Gray to death in her home, the release said.

Leal is currently being held without bail and is scheduled to be sentenced in June. According to the law department, he faces a sentence of 15-99 years in prison.

