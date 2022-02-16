How to prepare for an emergency wind event

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - An online event hosted by Mat-Su Cooperative Extension Service and Matanuska Experiment Farm & Extension Center featured key tips on how to protect and prepare residents’ homes in case of a significant weather event — much like the one the Matanuska-Susitna Borough experienced at the start of 2022.

Art Nash, associate professor of energy at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, led the discussion virtually on Tuesday.

Alaska experiences a number of different disasters such as earthquakes and volcanoes, but events like wildfires, floods and erosion can be heavily driven by high winds. According to Nash, the majority of disaster declarations for storms in the state were in response to storms involving snow or rain that were made more complicated by wind.

Preparing the exterior of a home for an emergency wind event is similar to following fire-wise guidance. Clear limbs and possible debris around 50 feet of a residence as well as above. When boarding up lower-level windows have the plywood be big enough to cover the top of the window all the way down to the foundation and make sure window gaps are properly filled with silicone. Winds can often blow snow into gaps that melt from the residual heat of the home causing moisture that can lead to molding and rotting.

Covering windows with masking tape or Visqueen could prevent some glass from getting into a home on the chance a window gets blown out, but it might not be the most effective way to protect a window when an area is experiencing gusts of 80 mph or more.

Skirting mobile homes or cabins not affixed to a foundation is a great way to protect exposed pipes from gusts and debris, but only if it is physically attached to the structure.

Nash also discussed preparations that can be made for inside the home. First and foremost, go over an emergency item checklist. According to Nash, FEMA recommends enough provisions to last three days during an emergency, but local Alaska planning committees say that residents should have seven days worth of goods due to the distance between communities.

Every resident should also own a chainsaw in case they need to clear downed trees to be able to leave their property. Nash says if residents do not have a need to use gas-powered chainsaws on a regular basis, invest in an electric one. Before departing the property, consider shutting off the water and draining the lines by simply opening up all the faucets until water is no longer running. This will help prevent pipes from freezing if heat is lost during a power outage.

Make sure the emergency kit has some kind of camping stove to boil water or cook with, but keep in mind that no matter what source of fuel a stove uses, carbon monoxide will be present so all stove use should be done in an outside area. It’s also recommended to stock food sources that don’t require any cooking.

Remember the six P’s:

People and pets

Papers and important documents

Prescriptions

Pictures and photo albums

Personal computer

Phone

And finally, after the wind event has passed, make sure to walk around a property to identify any potential damage to buildings and structures. Look for obvious separation of walls from the foundation, breaks in the roof, and check lines coming into the house for any signs of breakage or kinking.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.