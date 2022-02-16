Advertisement

Inside the Gates: Boodle Boxes provide Alaskans a taste of home

Fastcast February 16, 2022
By Dave Leval
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:08 PM AKST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Large quantities of candy and treats were compiled at Pizza Man in Eagle River in order to be sent to Alaskans attending the nation’s military academies.

The treats will be assembled into “boodle boxes,” a tradition among Cadets and Midshipmen training at the academies. Sandra Syrup’s daughter Jessica attends the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

“These kids are really far away from home and some of them for the first time, I mean some of them don’t know how to do their own laundry when they start off,” Syrup said. “Just to have a little something that’s sent to them every year from their families, from where they’re from, it means a lot to them.”

Boodle is the U.S. Military Academy’s slang for snacks, food, or candy. However, the Alaska All Academies Association also sends the boxes to Alaskans at the U.S. Naval Academy, the Air Force Academy, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

More Inside the Gates: Winter Storms, strong winds kept Alaska National Guard busy in January

Syrup is among the volunteers who assemble the boxes along with Shelley Miller, the President of the Alaska All Academies Association.

“They bring popcorn or Rice Krispies Treats, or any kinds of candies that we can stuff in there, tootsie tolls, starburst, any kind of those kind of fun things,” Shelley Miller said.

The tradition of the boxes began at West Point, Miller said.

“They were allowed to have one treat a year,” Miller said. “It was to help with the long, dark nights at West Point.”

Sarah Price packs the boxes, but one in particular has her attention.

“It’s because my sister, this is her first year at the Air Force Academy,” Price said.

She is a senior in the Air Force Junior ROTC program at Eagle River High School, and has already been accepted to the Naval Academy. Price also received appointments to all the other service academies. But she has not decided which she will attend.

However, what Price does know is the boxes are appreciated.

“It can become overwhelming academically, athletically,” Price said. “To be several thousands of miles away from Alaska, it’s really nice to know that people are still thinking about you. We care about you.”

Price can expect to receive boodle boxes once she decides where to continue her military career.

