Advertisement

More than 50 million free COVID tests delivered to American households

On Wednesday White House COVID-19 response team's Senior Adviser Dr. Tom Inglesby said 80% of...
On Wednesday White House COVID-19 response team's Senior Adviser Dr. Tom Inglesby said 80% of the initial orders of at-home COVID tests have been delivered to households.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:36 AM AKST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 50 million households have received their free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government.

The White House COVID-19 response team’s senior adviser, Dr. Tom Inglesby, said Wednesday that represents more than 80% of the initial orders.

The Biden administration announced in December it bought 500 million at-home COVID-19 tests to be mailed to Americans.

The government launched a website to sign up for the free tests in January.

Given an expected drop in demand as omicron goes down, Inglesby said the administration is asking the testing industry for ideas on how to sustain and expand the market going forward.

He says tests will be needed to interrupt coronavirus spread long-term, since they allow people to get a quick diagnosis, access treatment and protect more vulnerable people.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Mitchell shares how his dog Chance was attacked in Anchorage.
Anchorage man who walked circumference of Earth with his dog seeks answers after attack
A man who was taken into custody after a stabbing at the Loussac Library in Anchorage on Sunday...
Anchorage man arrested in stabbing at library had earlier been found incompetent to stand trial and released
Stacker IPA Beer.
‘Delicate compromise’: Big changes could come to Alaska bars, breweries as part of broader alcohol law rewrite
A collision at the intersection of 15th Ave. & C St. in Anchorage, Alaska on Feb. 15, 2022
Warm temps, rain creating dangerous road conditions in Anchorage
Large area of high pressure drives stormy pattern for Alaska
Another round of heavy snow, rain pushes into Southcentral Alaska