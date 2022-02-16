Advertisement

Record-breaking blue diamond could sell for $48 million

The 15.1 carat gem is also the largest, internally flawless, set cut vivid blue diamond that...
The 15.1 carat gem is also the largest, internally flawless, set cut vivid blue diamond that the Gemological Institute of America has ever appraised.(Sotheby's/De Beers/Diacore via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:54 AM AKST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The biggest vivid-blue diamond is up for grabs for a pretty penny.

It’s called “The De Beers Cullinan Blue,” and Sotheby’s says it could sell for at least $48 million.

The 15.1 carat gem is also the largest, internally flawless, set cut vivid blue diamond that the Gemological Institute of America has ever appraised.

The agency has also deemed the diamond “fancy vivid blue,” the highest color grading possible.

The big rock is expected to be placed for auction at Sotheby’s Hong Kong Luxury Week in April.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Mitchell shares how his dog Chance was attacked in Anchorage.
Anchorage man who walked circumference of Earth with his dog seeks answers after attack
A man who was taken into custody after a stabbing at the Loussac Library in Anchorage on Sunday...
Anchorage man arrested in stabbing at library had earlier been found incompetent to stand trial and released
Stacker IPA Beer.
‘Delicate compromise’: Big changes could come to Alaska bars, breweries as part of broader alcohol law rewrite
A collision at the intersection of 15th Ave. & C St. in Anchorage, Alaska on Feb. 15, 2022
Warm temps, rain creating dangerous road conditions in Anchorage
Large area of high pressure drives stormy pattern for Alaska
Another round of heavy snow, rain pushes into Southcentral Alaska

Latest News

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urges Russia to de-escalate Wednesday.
Ukraine shows unity as West sees no sign of Russian pullback
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the agency is looking at updating its masking guidance.
Progress seen in COVID-19 fight
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Saget's...
Bob Saget’s family files lawsuit to block release of details surrounding his death
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urges Russia to de-escalate Wednesday.
NATO: ' Steady increase' in Russian troop numbers near Ukraine