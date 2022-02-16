Advertisement

Renovations underway to improve North Terminal at Anchorage airport

The North Terminal of the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.
The North Terminal of the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.(Dave Leval)
By Dave Leval
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:20 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Work is underway to improve the North Terminal at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

The building opened its doors in the early 1980s. Airport Director Jim Szczesniak believes there’s a lot of life left in it.

“The bones are good on it. The only problem is, cosmetically it looks like a 1990s time warp,” Szczesniak said. ”So we’re trying to upgrade things a little bit so that we can give the customers a better experience when they’re in here.”

Work has already begun to improve the lounge on the secured side of the terminal, while carpet will be replaced, along with new paint across most of the building.

Those, according to Szczesniak, are just some of the improvements passengers will notice.

“New electronics for the ticket counters and the gate systems, and then also for the baggage system,” Szczesniak said.

The work does have a cost. The airport did not have to look far to find the money to pay for the project.

“We secured about $6 million from the existing airlines here at the airport to use for these upgrades,” said Szczesniak. “And then in addition, Northern Pacific Airways is investing some of their own money, and their own infrastructure upgrades here at the terminal.”

The renovations are scheduled to wrap up by the start of the summer tourist season.

