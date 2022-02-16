Advertisement

School closures, delays in affect due to heavy snow, icy roads

Some Kenai Peninsula schools will see 2-hour delay Wednesday morning
The Anchorage School District logo inside the district's education center.
The Anchorage School District logo inside the district's education center.(KTUU)
By Aaron Morrison and Joey Klecka
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:59 AM AKST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Icy roads and accumulating snowfall have closed many schools around Southcentral Wednesday, while forcing a delayed start for others.

All Anchorage School District schools are closed Wednesday due to heavy snow and icy roads, according to the district’s Facebook page. The school district sent out an email saying that all employees should follow emergency closure procedures for their building or department. The schools will reopen Thursday morning, unless otherwise announced.

The Matanuska-Susitna School District also announced that schools will be closed today. Instead, the schools will have a remote learning day. In a Facebook post, the district wrote that schools will reach out to families Wednesday morning on further instructions for remote learning.

The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District initially announced a two-hour delay in an email, but by 7:40 a.m. updated its schedule, writing that all central peninsula and Homer area schools are closed. The only exceptions are for Cooper Landing and Hope schools, which will be on a two-hour delay.

The following schools will have a normal schedule Wednesday:

  • Moose Pass
  • Nanwalek
  • Port Graham
  • Seward
  • Susan B. English School in Seldovia
  • Tebughna School in Tyonek

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

