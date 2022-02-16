Some at Sullivan Arena hesitant as municipality exits mass care for homeless population

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Sullivan Arena has been operating as a mass care homeless shelter since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and David D’Amato, the deputy director of the Anchorage Health Department, said they have been making many modifications to improve safety for the hundreds of people staying at the shelter.

The health department provided a tour inside the facility recently for local media. On the outside more fencing, for example, has resulted in assault rates falling and less contraband being able to get inside the arena, D’Amato said.

The deputy director also said the city closed down a “drug tent” and did camp abatements near the Ford dealership, leading to more people inside the Sullivan. The department has raised the limit to fit 510 people.

On the inside, the health department installed barriers to keep men and women separate, and added marked areas for women and families as well as those who need ADA help.

D’Amato said the hub at the arena, which provides services such as intensive case management, health care and housing connections, is averaging about 74 people a day, which he said is up from months prior. Some who are staying at the arena said they are worried about what will happen as the June deadline approaches. It’s when the federal government will likely stop reimbursing the city for mass care services related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Anchorage Assembly has voted in support of a plan to transition away from the mass care model and house people in several smaller shelters throughout the city in conjunction with existing privately-run shelters.

“I’m going to take advantage of the opportunities set before me, but there are those in here who don’t have the mind or the drive in them to take advantage of any opportunity or anything set before them, because they don’t have no one to guide them in doing it,” said one man staying at the Sullivan arena.

“They don’t really utilize the hub or anything like that,” said another person staying at the arena. “They don’t want to be patient to wait in line or any thing like that — it’s enabling them.”

One of the major concerns is that people being sheltered are the arena, experiencing homelessness, will end up back on the streets.

“If some places are not prepared for people when they get kicked out of here — the exit that’s coming up as you said — crime is going to tear this city apart. Crime is going to tear it apart,” said the first person Alaska’s News Source spoke with.

The health department maintains that’s not going to happen.

“The mayor’s perspective, our perspective, is the safety and security of this community is job one,” D’Amato said. “We have no intention of creating conditions that would lead to anything like a public health or a safety or security crisis.”

The Municipality of Anchorage has a five-pillar plan in place, which includes:

A navigation center at the Barratt Inn

A single adult shelter

A workforce and permanent supportive housing facility

A complex care facility at the Sockeye Inn

A space focusing on special populations such as women and the LGBTQ+ community

“There’s been a lot of work done on the complex care facility, so that’s the Sockeye Inn. There was a purchase agreement that was signed and now we’re waiting for that sale to close hopefully by the end of March,” said Assembly Member Felix Rivera.

Most of those with medical needs are currently being served at the Brother Francis Shelter. Once they are all moved to the Sockeye Inn, Brother Francis will be able to house other people experiencing homelessness.

The municipality says it is also getting ready to open up 68 new beds at the Salvation Army’s old facility.

“I am very pleased, though, with the work that’s being done so far,” Rivera said. “... We’re moving forward in homelessness more than we have in years and I think that’s a really good testament to all of these different partners from the municipality to private parties, philanthropy, nonprofits, all really trying to come together to find a solution.”

