Advertisement

US wins gold, silver in Olympic ski slopestyle event

United States' Alexander Hall competes during the men's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter...
United States' Alexander Hall competes during the men's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.(Source: AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:29 PM AKST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) - Freestyler skier Alex Hall led a 1-2 American finish in the men’s Olympic slopestyle competition with a trick on his first run where he completely stopped his rotation mid-air and went the other direction.

Hall’s opening run earned a score of 90.01 and it stood up throughout the competition. His teammate Nick Goepper turned in a creative run on his second pass to earn silver.

Jesper Tjader of Sweden took home bronze.

The Americans have now earned six of nine Olympic medals since the event made its debut in 2014. Goepper has three of them, including silver from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and bronze from the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacker IPA Beer.
‘Delicate compromise’: Big changes could come to Alaska bars, breweries as part of broader alcohol law rewrite
Mike Mitchell shares how his dog Chance was attacked in Anchorage.
Anchorage man who walked circumference of Earth with his dog seeks answers after attack
Generic photo.
Alaska reports over 1,800 new COVID cases over the weekend
From the city to the state, crews are working overtime to keep up with recent snowfall and...
Road crews face challenges in removing snow as active weather pattern continues
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin...
Judge dismisses Sarah Palin libel lawsuit against NY Times

Latest News

State accuses Anchorage studio of selling fake ‘Made in Alaska’ products
State accuses Anchorage studio of selling fake ‘Made in Alaska’ products
Winter weather creates hazardous driving conditions in Anchorage
Warm temps, rain creating dangerous road conditions in Anchorage
Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska, in Juneau on Sept. 14, 2021.
Attorneys flag ‘drafting errors,’ other issues with Alaska governor’s plan to split state health department
COVID-19.
Alaska’s COVID-19 case count, hospitalizations trending down
The Legislature's attorneys say the governor's executive order to split the state's health...
Governor's proposed DHSS split flagged for several issues