Alaska sees a wide variety of winter weather

Warnings and advisories are plentiful
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM AKST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage area sees freezing rain as the main concern overnight. The next low in line arrives tonight, with precipitation ping-ponging between rain and snow.

The large low pressure systems arrives Thursday afternoon in southcentral. Another mixed bag of precipitation is expected, rain-snow-freezing rain. This is often referred to as a “wintry mix”.

Matanuka and Susitna Valleys shoudld anticipate snow and rain, becoming snow overnight. 1-2 inches accumulation. Lows will drop under freezing so slushy, wet roads will see ice forming again.

In the interior it will be cloudy through the day Thursday, with the next snowfall by Thursday evening. Gusty winds around Denali/Healy. Winds south 20 to 35 mph, gusting to 50. Many areas will likely see snowfall accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

A wind chill warning is in effect through 9 am Thursday for Prudhoe Bay, Deadhorse, Kuparuk and Alpine. Conditions include blowing snow and wind chills to 60-below.

West coast will see heavy snow, with estimates of 4-10 inches and 30 mph winds. A wind chill advisory is in effect for Gambell and Savoonga for Saint Lawrence island and Bering strait coast through 9 am Thursday for wind chills to 45 below zero.

SE Alaska will contend with a continuation of rounds of rain and snow, some gusty winds as well.

Aleutians will see winds from the south, bringing in rain, some snow with daytime temperatures in the 40s.

