Advertisement

Almost all Mat-Su schools closed Thursday due to road conditions

District to resort to online learning day
The administrative building for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District, shown here on...
The administrative building for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District, shown here on Wednesday. Sept. 1, 2021 in Palmer, Alaska.(Jeremy Kashatok/Alaska's News Source)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:33 AM AKST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - All schools except one in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District will be closed Thursday, due to continued icy roads after another winter storm swept through the area this week.

The lone school in the district that will remain open is Glacier View School, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page. All others will resort to remote learning Thursday.

Related: The latest conditions from Alaska's Weather Source

The Anchorage and Kenai Peninsula school districts will remain open.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state of Alaska reported 863 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, and Alaska lost the dubious...
Alaska no longer state with highest rate of COVID transmission
The Anchorage School District logo inside the district's education center.
School closures, delays in effect due to heavy snow, icy roads
A man who was taken into custody after a stabbing at the Loussac Library in Anchorage on Sunday...
Anchorage man arrested in stabbing at library had earlier been found incompetent to stand trial and released
A look inside the Sullivan Arena shelter in Anchorage.
Some at Sullivan Arena hesitant as municipality exits mass care for homeless population
Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska, in Juneau on Sept. 14, 2021.
Attorneys flag ‘drafting errors,’ other issues with Alaska governor’s plan to split state health department

Latest News

Staffing shortages still hinder Alaska hospitals; nurses among the highest in demand
Fairbanks man found guilty of murder in girlfriend’s 2017 strangulation death
Fairbanks man found guilty of murder in girlfriend’s 2017 strangulation death
Hospitals need nurses nationwide and across Alaska, as the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated...
Staffing shortages still hinder Alaska hospitals; nurses among the highest in demand
A mylar "miss you" balloon.
Anchorage family releases balloons on anniversary of loved one’s death, as trial for man accused of killing her proceeds