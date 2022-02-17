Almost all Mat-Su schools closed Thursday due to road conditions

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - All schools except one in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District will be closed Thursday, due to continued icy roads after another winter storm swept through the area this week.

The lone school in the district that will remain open is Glacier View School, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page. All others will resort to remote learning Thursday.

The Anchorage and Kenai Peninsula school districts will remain open.

