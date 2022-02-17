Advertisement

Americans take gold, silver in Olympic slopestyle skiing event

United States' Alexander Hall competes during the men's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter...
United States' Alexander Hall competes during the men's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.(Source: AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:49 PM AKST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BEIJING (AP) - The United States is off to a good start to Wednesday’s Olympic schedule at Beijing.

Freestyler skier Alex Hall led a 1-2 American finish in the men’s Olympic slopestyle competition with a trick on his first run where he stopped his rotation mid-air and seemed to float in the other direction before softly landing.

Hall’s opening run drew a score of 90.01 - a score no one could match. His teammate Nick Goepper turned in a creative run on his second pass to earn silver. Jesper Tjader of Sweden took home bronze.

The Americans have now captured six of nine Olympic medals since the event made its debut in 2014. Goepper has three of them.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

