Anchorage family releases balloons on anniversary of loved one’s death, as trial for man accused of killing her proceeds

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Five years ago, on Feb. 16, 2017, Tina Novotney had a conversation with her sister, Brandy Sullivan, not realizing it would be their last.

“It was it was good, it was short though because I was with a brand new hair client and I couldn’t talk,” Novotney said. “I told her, ‘Hey I gotta call you right back, give me just about twenty minutes’ and I told her, I was like, ‘I wanna hear all about your day.’ And she goes, ‘OK, well hurry up’ she goes, ‘and I love you’ and I’m like, ‘hm, okay I love you too.’ It wasn’t something we’d always say every time we hang up and I’m like, ‘that’s weird,’ and that was it. I never thought or imagined that would be the last time I talked to her, hear her say that. I feel blessed that I got to talk to her right before and tell her I loved her.”

But it would be the last time. Brandy was killed that same day, allegedly by her husband, Adam Sullivan.

He was arrested and charged with murder and had been awaiting trial ever since. That trial began on Jan. 18, but was delayed for 10 days because, according to Novotney, Adam Sullivan tested positive for COVID-19.

“It started back up and haven’t had any delays since,” Novotney said. “I am hoping and I think they are hoping that by the end of the week, that we should be like, both sides rested, but not for sure, you never know. And it’s not a jury trial, it’s a bench trial, so it’s just the judge. So makes it a lot easier, but I think it’s so far going really good.”

In memory of her sister, Novotney, her son Lewis, and friend Jesse, along with others via video chat, released a half-dozen balloons into the Eagle River sky.

