Assembly postpones action on Mayor Bronson’s tax exemption proposal for ‘accessory dwellings’

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mayor Dave Bronson and his administration are encouraging the Anchorage Assembly to support a proposal they feel will help increase the supply of low-cost housing in Anchorage.

During Tuesday night’s assembly meeting, a draft ordinance was introduced that would create a property tax exemption for certain accessory dwelling units. An accessory dwelling is a small addition on someone’s property, sometimes referred to as a mother-in-law apartment.

The proposal would create a 10-year property tax exemption for the construction of these accessory units.

According to the mayor’s office, there are roughly 1,000 accessory dwelling units in the municipality. The Bronson administration believes this proposal would increase the inventory by driving investment and preventing homeowners from being hit by higher taxes.

“Following ADU reform in Portland, Seattle, and California permits for ADU construction rose significantly,” said Communications Director Corey Allen Young in a statement from the mayor’s office.

The proposal received mixed reviews Tuesday night, but many assembly members showed support for the draft.

“I continue to support housing in all of its forms in this town. In the end we resolve homeless issues, and issues of expensive rents in this town by providing housing at market rates at all tiers of the market,” said Assembly Vice Chair Chris Constant.

Girdwood Board Supervisor Mike Edgington said he supports the idea, but he feels it will have interaction with short-term rentals in some communities. He said Girdwood has a very large inventory of short-term rentals which has contributed to their housing crisis.

“Typically, when you promote accessory dwelling units the argument is it will increase the number of long-term rental units, increase flexibility for homeowners and that is true. But is also does encourage additional short-term rental usage, which is fine as long as it does not become excessive,” Edgington said.

He added the proposed ordinance “probably” won’t help or hurt Girdwood, but in the “long-term” the interaction between ADU’s and short- term rentals is something the assembly needs to address.

Also in the statement from the Bronson administration, Young added that the mayor “is open to ideas and suggestions that will help spur development and provide greater options for affordable housing in anchorage.”

The assembly voted to delay action on the proposed ordinance until March 15, because assembly member Meg Zaletel has a substitute version of the mayor’s proposal that will be brought forward.

