Advertisement

Coast Guard recovers body of boater near Ketchikan

FastCast Digital Headlines
By Joey Klecka
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:36 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEYERS CHUCK, Alaska (KTUU) - The body of a man was recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard Tuesday afternoon, one day after he went missing.

The Coast Guard, U.S. Forest Service and Alaska State Troopers confirmed that 83-year-old Steven Peavey was found dead at 1:24 p.m. Tuesday, hours after receiving a report of him missing.

According to a trooper dispatch, Peavey, a resident of the community of Meyers Chuck, near Ketchikan, went missing on Monday night after taking a skiff out on the water.

According to troopers, the Coast Guard began searching Tuesday morning via boat and helicopter. The Forest Service also began a search via boat from Prince of Wales with an Alaska State Trooper on board.

Peavey’s skiff was found stranded on rocks near Meyers Chuck and “heavily damaged,” according to troopers. Peavey’s body was discovered soon after and recovered by troopers and Forest Service members.

Next of kin has been notified.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Forest Service and Alaska State Troopers recovered a body near the...
The U.S. Coast Guard, Forest Service and Alaska State Troopers recovered a body near the community of Meyers Chuck on Tuesday.(Alaska's News Source)

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state of Alaska reported 863 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, and Alaska lost the dubious...
Alaska no longer state with highest rate of COVID transmission
The Anchorage School District logo inside the district's education center.
School closures, delays in effect due to heavy snow, icy roads
A look inside the Sullivan Arena shelter in Anchorage.
Some at Sullivan Arena hesitant as municipality exits mass care for homeless population
A man who was taken into custody after a stabbing at the Loussac Library in Anchorage on Sunday...
Anchorage man arrested in stabbing at library had earlier been found incompetent to stand trial and released
Any areas that have not been plowed since Monday’s snowfall will be given priority for plowing,...
Anchorage plowing crews working on high-priority roads, sidewalks

Latest News

Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduces legislation to combat sex trafficking, increase penalties for sex...
Gov. Dunleavy addresses progress of 2022 legislative session
Anchorage Assembly member Chris Constant announced his candidacy for U.S. Congress on Thursday.
Anchorage Assembly member Chris Constant joins race for US House
Ariane Aramburo brings you the Alaska's News Source FastCast for Feb. 17.
FastCast Feb. 17, 2022
A bald eagle
Nearly half of US bald eagles suffer lead poisoning