Coast Guard recovers body of boater near Ketchikan

MEYERS CHUCK, Alaska (KTUU) - The body of a man was recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard Tuesday afternoon, one day after he went missing.

The Coast Guard, U.S. Forest Service and Alaska State Troopers confirmed that 83-year-old Steven Peavey was found dead at 1:24 p.m. Tuesday, hours after receiving a report of him missing.

According to a trooper dispatch, Peavey, a resident of the community of Meyers Chuck, near Ketchikan, went missing on Monday night after taking a skiff out on the water.

According to troopers, the Coast Guard began searching Tuesday morning via boat and helicopter. The Forest Service also began a search via boat from Prince of Wales with an Alaska State Trooper on board.

Peavey’s skiff was found stranded on rocks near Meyers Chuck and “heavily damaged,” according to troopers. Peavey’s body was discovered soon after and recovered by troopers and Forest Service members.

Next of kin has been notified.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Forest Service and Alaska State Troopers recovered a body near the community of Meyers Chuck on Tuesday. (Alaska's News Source)

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.