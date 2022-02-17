Development authority still seeking leaseholder for downtown Anchorage building

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Community Development Authority is still in search of a new leaseholder for the Nordstrom building on D Street, which has sat dormant for the last two and a half years.

According to Executive Director Mike Robbins, the iconic downtown structure is being looked at by multiple developers and there are different ideas for the space, but nothing has been put into motion yet.

Robbins said that Nordstrom’s current lease on the building does not expire until 2024, but that the company is motivated to turn over their lease to someone for development. Robbins said the stars are beginning to align, but there’s no real timeline just yet. Nonetheless, Robbins is excited to see the redevelopment of the downtown area.

However, the situation for the JCPenny parking center right across the street is different. Robbins said that the development authority is in the process of purchasing the garage and that an announcement is expected within 60 days.

“Redevelopment spurs redevelopment,” Robbins said. “So as we redevelop that piece of property, maybe the guy next door to us now will be staring at this brand new, shiny parking garage and go, ‘gosh I really need to put a new face on my building,’ and so development spurs development and so we are excited to be involved in that.”

Because the building went up in 1968, a complete teardown of the structure is likely to occur in the near future. Robbins said redevelopment is likely to create jobs during the construction of the new building and keep jobs in the new facility once it is complete.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.