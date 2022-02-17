Advertisement

Development authority still seeking leaseholder for downtown Anchorage building

The JCPenney garage and the former Nordstrom building in downtown Anchorage.
The JCPenney garage and the former Nordstrom building in downtown Anchorage.(ktuu)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:38 PM AKST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Community Development Authority is still in search of a new leaseholder for the Nordstrom building on D Street, which has sat dormant for the last two and a half years.

According to Executive Director Mike Robbins, the iconic downtown structure is being looked at by multiple developers and there are different ideas for the space, but nothing has been put into motion yet.

Robbins said that Nordstrom’s current lease on the building does not expire until 2024, but that the company is motivated to turn over their lease to someone for development. Robbins said the stars are beginning to align, but there’s no real timeline just yet. Nonetheless, Robbins is excited to see the redevelopment of the downtown area.

However, the situation for the JCPenny parking center right across the street is different. Robbins said that the development authority is in the process of purchasing the garage and that an announcement is expected within 60 days.

“Redevelopment spurs redevelopment,” Robbins said. “So as we redevelop that piece of property, maybe the guy next door to us now will be staring at this brand new, shiny parking garage and go, ‘gosh I really need to put a new face on my building,’ and so development spurs development and so we are excited to be involved in that.”

Because the building went up in 1968, a complete teardown of the structure is likely to occur in the near future. Robbins said redevelopment is likely to create jobs during the construction of the new building and keep jobs in the new facility once it is complete.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Mitchell shares how his dog Chance was attacked in Anchorage.
Anchorage man who walked circumference of Earth with his dog seeks answers after attack
A man who was taken into custody after a stabbing at the Loussac Library in Anchorage on Sunday...
Anchorage man arrested in stabbing at library had earlier been found incompetent to stand trial and released
A collision at the intersection of 15th Ave. & C St. in Anchorage, Alaska on Feb. 15, 2022
Warm temps, rain creating dangerous road conditions in Anchorage
Stacker IPA Beer.
‘Delicate compromise’: Big changes could come to Alaska bars, breweries as part of broader alcohol law rewrite
Large area of high pressure drives stormy pattern for Alaska
Another round of heavy snow, rain pushes into Southcentral Alaska

Latest News

Any areas that have not been plowed since Monday’s snowfall will be given priority for plowing,...
Anchorage plowing crews working on high-priority roads, sidewalks
This "final map" from the Alaska Redistricting Board shows the house districts and Senate...
Appeal looms as judge strikes down East Anchorage Senate map, Southeast House district
A Fairbanks man has been found guilty of murder for the strangulation killing of his girlfriend...
Fairbanks man found guilty of murder in girlfriend’s 2017 strangulation death
Volunteers assemble "Boodle boxes" at Eagle River's Pizza Man Restaurant.
Inside the Gates: Boodle Boxes provide Alaskans a taste of home