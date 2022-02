JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy held a news conference Thursday addressing the progress of the 2022 legislative session.

The governor touched on his priorities, which he said includes securing a fair Permanent Fund Dividend payment, fighting crime and addressing infrastructure needs.

