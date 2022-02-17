Advertisement

U.S. Coast Guard offloads $1 billion worth of narcotics

Journalists, politicians, and federal officials stand along with members of the U.S. Coast...
Journalists, politicians, and federal officials stand along with members of the U.S. Coast Guard and other law enforcement agencies, as they view more than one billion dollars worth of seized cocaine and marijuana aboard Coast Guard Cutter James at Port Everglades, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The Coast Guard said the haul included approximately 54,500 pounds of cocaine and 15,800 pounds of marijuana from multiple interdictions in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:27 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard vessel offloaded Thursday more than 30 metric tons of cocaine and marijuana worth over $1 billion that was seized at sea during a months-long deployment off the coast of South America.

The haul of illegal narcotics brought home by the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James was one of the biggest in recent memory.

It’s a reflection of increasingly sophisticated U.S. arsenal but also a recent surge in narcotics coming from Colombia, the world’s top producer of cocaine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state of Alaska reported 863 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, and Alaska lost the dubious...
Alaska no longer state with highest rate of COVID transmission
The Anchorage School District logo inside the district's education center.
School closures, delays in effect due to heavy snow, icy roads
A look inside the Sullivan Arena shelter in Anchorage.
Some at Sullivan Arena hesitant as municipality exits mass care for homeless population
A man who was taken into custody after a stabbing at the Loussac Library in Anchorage on Sunday...
Anchorage man arrested in stabbing at library had earlier been found incompetent to stand trial and released
Any areas that have not been plowed since Monday’s snowfall will be given priority for plowing,...
Anchorage plowing crews working on high-priority roads, sidewalks

Latest News

FILE - In this July 24, 2021, photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a...
Trump must testify in New York investigation, judge rules
An Orlando woman said a boy asked to use her phone and then used Venmo to steal nearly $4,000.
Woman says boy asking to use phone for help instead uses Venmo to take nearly $4K
The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said Haefs told detectives that the victim was her...
Police investigating 6-year-old's death in Kansas City
'Everything is on the table because this unlawful activity has to end,' Prime Minister Justin...
Truckers in Ottawa hold their ground despite threats of crackdown
A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022,...
Sharpton: Without no-knock warrant, Amir Locke would be alive