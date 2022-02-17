Warmer weather moves into the Mat-Su

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - After Anchorage got hit with a warm weather pattern Tuesday that caused slick driving conditions all around the city, that warm weather moved into the Matanuska-Susitna Valley early Wednesday morning.

Rainfall turned into wet, heavy snow in the afternoon hours, causing hazardous driving conditions in the Palmer and Wasilla areas.

“We’re seeing a lot of slush also, so on higher speed roads you may see slush thrown into your windshield,” Mat-Su Borough Public Works Director Terry Dolan said. “Be prepared to turn your windshield wipers on quickly and have some washer fluid ready.”

Road crews were already working to clean up the snowfall from earlier this week. The additional accumulation with the warming temperatures has created such heavy snowpack that even pickup truck plows struggled to clear driveway berms. The amount of rain that fell on top of the heavy snow also caused water to pool and became unable to drain off some roadways, putting drivers at risk for hydroplaning.

Dolan said that the department will continue working to improve road conditions with plowing, sanding, and serrating roadways, but warns drivers to be extra cautious of hills, intersections, and curves as another round of winter weather is expected to move into the area in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.