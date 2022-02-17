Wet stretch of weather continues, with more rain and snow for Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures managed to stay above freezing for most of Southcentral through the night, leading to continued slushy conditions across Southcentral. While some areas managed to fall below freezing, ponding on roads and slush continue to be the biggest impacts. Some areas this morning continue to see some light rain showers, with most of the moisture staying a long and north of Anchorage. Make sure to top off your wiper fluid this morning before hitting the road, as the messy roads could prove problematic for your windshield.

Thanks to the persistent flow, lows have been consistenly pulling thorugh Southcentral. This is leading to continued warmth for the region, with little in the way of freezing temperatures expected over the next week. This will lead to roads remainging hazardous at times across Southcentral through the weekend.

Our next area of low pressure is still pulling through the Bering Sea, bringing widespread snow and a wintry mix to Southwest. While the heaviest snow has tapered off this morning, many areas could still see an additional 2 to 6 inches of snow into the evening. As the moisture shifts to the east, it will bring the return of breezy winds, rain and snow to parts of Southcentral.

Most of the region will primarily see rain, as temperatures will easily climb into the mid to upper 30s. This will continue to lead to ponding on the roads and continued snowmelt across the region. Go ahead and prepare for slow commute times through the rest of the week. While rain will primarily fall in most locations, areas of Prince William Sound and parts of the Mat-Su Valley will easily squeeze out several inches of snow into the evening. This will primarily be for areas along and northeast of Willow, where a winter weather advisory remains in place through tomorrow morning.

The heaviest snow looks to occur through parts of the Copper River Basin and Thompson Pass. It’s here where 6 to 12 inches of snow is not out of the question. All in all, continue to prepare for difficult travel conditions across all of Southcentreal.

As we head into the night, any remaining moisture could changeover to snow. It’s here where a few inches could be possible. However, don’t get your hopes up, as lows through the night look to stay above freezing.

We dry out through the day Friday, with widespread rain and winds returning to the Panhandle. Many areas of Southeast could easily see 2 to 3 inches of rain by this weekend.

Stay safe and have a happy Thursday!

