Advertisement

All Mat-Su schools closed Friday

The administrative building for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District, shown here on...
The administrative building for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District, shown here on Wednesday. Sept. 1, 2021 in Palmer, Alaska.(Jeremy Kashatok/Alaska's News Source)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:02 AM AKST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - All schools in the Matanuska-Susitna School District are closed Friday due to slick and messy road conditions, according to district officials.

In a post on the district’s Facebook page, students in the borough will instead be learning online via remote learning.

Mat-Su schools were also closed Thursday with the exception of Glacier View School, but Friday’s closures include all schools in the district.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The administrative building for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District, shown here on...
Almost all Mat-Su schools closed Thursday due to road conditions
Hospitals need nurses nationwide and across Alaska, as the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated...
Staffing shortages still hinder Alaska hospitals; nurses among the highest in demand
The state of Alaska reported 863 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, and Alaska lost the dubious...
Alaska no longer state with highest rate of COVID transmission
Anchorage Assembly member Chris Constant announced his candidacy for U.S. Congress on Thursday.
Anchorage Assembly member Chris Constant joins race for US House
The Anchorage Assembly postponed voting on a proposal from Mayor Dave Bronson's administration...
Assembly postpones action on Mayor Bronson’s tax exemption proposal for ‘accessory dwellings’

Latest News

Alaska Regional Health Cardiac Rehab program helps create confidence in patients after they...
Cardiac Rehab program at Alaska Regional Hospital builds confidence in patients
Mile 99 to 90.5 is closed along the Seward Highway due to an avalanche. Crews are working to...
Avalanches blocking roads in Southcentral
Gov. Dunleavy addresses progress of 2022 legislative session
Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduces legislation to combat sex trafficking, increase penalties for sex...
Gov. Dunleavy addresses progress of 2022 legislative session