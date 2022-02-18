All Mat-Su schools closed Friday

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - All schools in the Matanuska-Susitna School District are closed Friday due to slick and messy road conditions, according to district officials.

In a post on the district’s Facebook page, students in the borough will instead be learning online via remote learning.

Mat-Su schools were also closed Thursday with the exception of Glacier View School, but Friday’s closures include all schools in the district.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

