Avalanches blocking roads in Southcentral

Mile 99 to 90.5 is closed along the Seward Highway due to an avalanche. Crews are working to clear the slide.(Alaska's News Source)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:38 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Several avalanche slides are being reported around Southcentral as warm and wet weather continue to plague the Anchorage area.

An avalanche near mile 91 of the Seward Highway is blocking the road near Bird Creek, according to Alaska 511. Anchorage police have formed a barricade preventing traffic from traveling along Turnagain Arm to Girdwood.

An avalanche slide is blocking the Seward Highway near mile 91.
An avalanche slide is blocking the Seward Highway near mile 91.(Alaska 511)

Two avalanche slides are also being reported north of Anchorage, near miles 3 and 8 on the Old Glenn Highway, according to Alaska 511. Crews are currently working on those sites as well.

Two slides have blocked the Old Glenn Highway near miles 3 and 8.
Two slides have blocked the Old Glenn Highway near miles 3 and 8.(Alaska 511)

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.

