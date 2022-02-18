Bronson administration working to improve permitting process

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration wants the Municipality of Anchorage to be a business-friendly city that attracts investment and develops jobs and housing.

Director of Office of Economic & Community Development Adam Trombley said for many years the permitting process in Anchorage has not been exactly user-friendly and in some ways out of date.

“It was very cumbersome, very process-oriented, very 1980s, almost, come down, follow the path … it’s just not the way we should do business in the 21st century,” Trombley said.

He said since July, his department has been tasked by the mayor with making the permitting process more modern and user-friendly in a manner that is fast, efficient and easy to do.

“When we first came in, I sat down with kind of the user groups in the department and I said, ‘Hey we have all these computer systems, is it possible to integrate them so that, just like me, I can lay in my bed at two o’clock in the morning and order beard oil from Amazon,’ Right? ‘And I can track that order. Can we do that with our permitting system for developers?’” Trombley said.

He said right now his team has made a lot of progress. They have developed one-stop shops by creating a portal for property summary reports, so people can look up historical data on a project, and improve on lessening the foot traffic coming through the door.

“You can go get your permit, pay for your permit, and acquire your permit all online. You never even have to come in the front door,” Trombley said.

Now they are working on improving the process for submitting plans, which Assembly Member John Weddleton has had his own struggles with.

“You go in there and you have four scrolls this big under your arms as you went in there. You present them and they stamp pages as things were done,” Weddleton said. “It was mind-boggling to think that in this day and age we were doing it the way they did when they built the pyramids.”

Weddleton said it was also common for plans to be lost during the inter-office transfers. In the upcoming months, Trombley and his team hope to have the process improved and streamlined.

“Say you are doing a construction project. You can submit everything online, and then you can go in and you can track where that’s at, what department’s it at, what comments that each department makes, and then you can respond to those comments all online,” Trombley said.

Weddleton thinks the new system, in the long run, will save the municipality money and attract more investment.

“I’m sure it will. It’s just more efficient, that the driving force in our world: become more efficient,” Weddleton said.

Trombley said the system upgrades are being paid for with ARPA funds, and he hopes to have the full system live by late April or early May.

