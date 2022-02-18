Catching a break: Drier weather into the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain and areas of snow is still impacting parts of Southcentral this morning, with the wet trend propelling Anchorage into the 4th wettest February on record. It’s the wettest February for the region in 26 years, as Anchorage is closing in around 2.5 inches of liquid precipitation. This wet and warm pattern this month is eating into our snow depth, leading to high avalanche concerns and ponding on roadways. While there is light at the end of the tunnel, the warmer weather looks to stay with us into the weekend.

The rainy activity this morning is beginning to taper off this morning. This is a trend that will usher in drier conditions for the weekend and finally allow us to catch our breath. As the precipitation shifts into Southeast, where up to an inch of rain is likely into the evening, this will open the doors for clouds to slowly break across Southcentral. The sunshine will come out into Saturday, finally allowing us to dry out for a brief time.

While sunshine will be with us, temperatures will still be on the warmer side. This means ponding on roads will continue to be a significant issue for the time being, as highs over the next week or so remain in the mid to upper 30s.

Both Southcentral and Southeast will see drier conditions for the weekend, with our next focus shifting to President’s Day. Another storm is set to take aim on the southern half of the state, where another round of wintry weather looks possible. Much like the current event, rain and snow will impact Southcentral. Due to the warm nature of the air, it’s very likely we’ll see a better shot of all rain with limited snowfall potential.

Stay safe this weekend and watch out for avalanche dangers.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.