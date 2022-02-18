Advertisement

One on One: Jamar Hill Gamers Baseball RBI Alaska

One on One: Jamar Hill
By Austin Sjong
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:20 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The founder of Gamers Baseball RBI Alaska Jamar Hill sat down with Sports Reporter Austin Sjong to talk about the importance of youth athletics, facilities and steps that Hill and his organization are taking to bring more indoor facilities to Anchorage.

Hill is a former pro baseball player from Alaska and his organization helps train kids with the same passion. Right now they are working on getting an indoor facility in the Mountain View area to try and get more kids into sports that they wouldn’t normally have the chance to play like baseball, tennis or even hockey.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An avalanche blocks the Old Glenn Highway at mile 8 on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2022.
Avalanche slides blocking roads in Southcentral
Hospitals need nurses nationwide and across Alaska, as the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated...
Staffing shortages still hinder Alaska hospitals; nurses among the highest in demand
The administrative building for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District, shown here on...
Almost all Mat-Su schools closed Thursday due to road conditions
Anchorage Assembly member Chris Constant announced his candidacy for U.S. Congress on Thursday.
Anchorage Assembly member Chris Constant joins race for US House
An Anchorage Superior Court judge has sided with the state in a lawsuit brought by four college...
Anchorage judge sides with the state in college scholarship fund dispute

Latest News

One on One: Jamar Hill
One on One: Jamar Hill
Racers prepare for Iron Dog 2022.
Iron Dog 2022: A race anyone could win
IRON DOG 2022
IRON DOG 2022 CHAMPS PREVIEW
Reinbold twins James (left) and Billy (right) signed college football scholarships in front of...
Reinbold twins of Anchorage use classroom to earn college football scholarships