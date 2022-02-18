One on One: Jamar Hill Gamers Baseball RBI Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The founder of Gamers Baseball RBI Alaska Jamar Hill sat down with Sports Reporter Austin Sjong to talk about the importance of youth athletics, facilities and steps that Hill and his organization are taking to bring more indoor facilities to Anchorage.

Hill is a former pro baseball player from Alaska and his organization helps train kids with the same passion. Right now they are working on getting an indoor facility in the Mountain View area to try and get more kids into sports that they wouldn’t normally have the chance to play like baseball, tennis or even hockey.

