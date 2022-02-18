SWAT investigation leads to two arrests in Eagle River

EAGLE RIVER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department arrested two people Thursday night in Eagle River after a SWAT team was called in to investigate a situation on Citation Road.

According to a community alert, Janella Anderson, 31, and Zachary Nashalook, 38, were taken into custody without further incident early Friday morning after barricading themselves in a room of a residence with two children with SWAT team officers outside.

Anchorage police had previously asked the public to watch for Anderson over two months ago, who was originally wanted for a third-degree felony assault warrant and two counts of custodial interference. Earlier this month, police added felony warrants for failing to appear. Police were under the belief that Anderson was in the state of Alaska with her two children.

Police responded to the Citation Road address around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, in assistance with the U.S. Marshals Service. After the SWAT team was called in, Anderson and Nashalook were arrested around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The children involved are currently in the care of the Office of Children’s Services.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.