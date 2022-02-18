Advertisement

Wet winter storm brings rain and snow

Winter weather advisories out for heavy snow north of Anchorage.
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:57 PM AKST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Slushy, mushy, wet and slippery describes the look and feel around Southcentral Alaska.

The rain was the most consistent form of precipitation in Anchorage through the day as a large area of low pressure, one of several this week, pushed across the southern half of the state.

Southcentral is going to see, in some areas, heavy snow tonight and overnight. Talkeetna is one of those areas that could see 3-8 inches of snow through Friday morning. Palmer will see some 3-4 inches of snow. Farther to the east, Hatcher Pass and Sutton could see snowfall accumulations of 8-12 inches.

Avalanche danger is high in Hatcher Pass going into Friday, at all levels. In Turnagain Pass, avalanche conditions at the alpine level above 2,500 feet is considerable and moderate in middle and lower levels.

Rain and snow will be ongoing Thursday night to Friday morning, but accumulations slow to a trickle Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state of Alaska reported 863 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, and Alaska lost the dubious...
Alaska no longer state with highest rate of COVID transmission
The Anchorage School District logo inside the district's education center.
School closures, delays in effect due to heavy snow, icy roads
A look inside the Sullivan Arena shelter in Anchorage.
Some at Sullivan Arena hesitant as municipality exits mass care for homeless population
Any areas that have not been plowed since Monday’s snowfall will be given priority for plowing,...
Anchorage plowing crews working on high-priority roads, sidewalks
A man who was taken into custody after a stabbing at the Loussac Library in Anchorage on Sunday...
Anchorage man arrested in stabbing at library had earlier been found incompetent to stand trial and released

Latest News

JP-Snow total forecast 2-17-22
Wet winter storm brings rain and snow
Wet stretch of weather continues, with more rain and snow for Southcentral
Wet stretch of weather continues, with more rain and snow for Southcentral
Wet stretch of weather continues, with more rain and snow for Southcentral
Wet stretch of weather continues, with more rain and snow for Southcentral
Melissa Frey-Wet day ANC 2-16-22
Alaska sees a wide variety of winter weather