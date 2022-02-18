Wet winter storm brings rain and snow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Slushy, mushy, wet and slippery describes the look and feel around Southcentral Alaska.

The rain was the most consistent form of precipitation in Anchorage through the day as a large area of low pressure, one of several this week, pushed across the southern half of the state.

Southcentral is going to see, in some areas, heavy snow tonight and overnight. Talkeetna is one of those areas that could see 3-8 inches of snow through Friday morning. Palmer will see some 3-4 inches of snow. Farther to the east, Hatcher Pass and Sutton could see snowfall accumulations of 8-12 inches.

Avalanche danger is high in Hatcher Pass going into Friday, at all levels. In Turnagain Pass, avalanche conditions at the alpine level above 2,500 feet is considerable and moderate in middle and lower levels.

Rain and snow will be ongoing Thursday night to Friday morning, but accumulations slow to a trickle Friday and Saturday.

