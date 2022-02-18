Advertisement

Will IRS woes impact your tax return?

Paper processing is causing backups, but the IRS says it needs more funding in order to...
Paper processing is causing backups, but the IRS says it needs more funding in order to modernize its systems.
By Mary Moloney
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:16 AM AKST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The IRS says the combination of paper processing and the pandemic is crippling the agency, which could impact your tax return.

Plagued by staffing shortages, old technology and more work to administer pandemic programs like stimulus checks, the IRS also is struggling to communicate with taxpayers.

“This past year was the most challenging year taxpayers and tax professionals have ever experienced,” said taxpayer advocate Erin Collins.

Collins testified at a Senate finance committee hearing that the IRS toll-free line only answered 11% of calls it received last year, adding those who visited the Where’s My Refund site online rarely got an answer.

The IRS is creating surge teams to shrink the massive backlog of tax returns and address taxpayer confusion.

Even so, the IRS warns this year’s return could be delayed.

Paper processing is causing backups, but the IRS says it needs more funding in order to modernize its systems.

“Paper is the IRS’ kryptonite, and the agency is buried in it,” Collins said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The administrative building for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District, shown here on...
Almost all Mat-Su schools closed Thursday due to road conditions
Hospitals need nurses nationwide and across Alaska, as the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated...
Staffing shortages still hinder Alaska hospitals; nurses among the highest in demand
Anchorage Assembly member Chris Constant announced his candidacy for U.S. Congress on Thursday.
Anchorage Assembly member Chris Constant joins race for US House
The state of Alaska reported 863 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, and Alaska lost the dubious...
Alaska no longer state with highest rate of COVID transmission
The Anchorage Assembly postponed voting on a proposal from Mayor Dave Bronson's administration...
Assembly postpones action on Mayor Bronson’s tax exemption proposal for ‘accessory dwellings’

Latest News

Winner, Lindwood Stowe (red jacket) and runner-up Soren Getti.
Mears Middle School crowns a new spelling bee winner
Police begin arresting protesters in Ottawa, Canada. (Source: CTV NETWORK)
Canadian police arresting protesters, towing rigs in Ottawa
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
MLB cancels spring training games due to lockout
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in...
California bill modeled after Texas abortion law would allow citizens to enforce weapons ban