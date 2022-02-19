Alaska auction to feature huge opal stashed away for years

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - An opal that is bigger than a brick is up for sale this weekend in Anchorage, Alaska.

Alaska Premier Auctions & Appraisals says the stone dubbed the “Americus Australis” is one of the world’s largest gem-quality opals. Fred von Brandt of Big Lake, Alaska, says the stone has been in his family since the late 1950s, when his grandfather bought it from an Australian opal dealer.

Von Brandt says the opal then remained in his father’s care for decades, until he recently decided it has been “locked up long enough.” The auction is Sunday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.