Advertisement

Anchorage School District to make masking optional in late February

Anchorage School District Superintendent Deena Bishop announced that the school district will...
Anchorage School District Superintendent Deena Bishop announced that the school district will transition away from requiring masking, making it optional for students and staff later this month.(ktuu)
By Megan Pacer
Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage School District Superintendent Deena Bishop announced Friday that the school district will transition away from requiring masking and make it optional for students and staff later this month.

In a letter sent out to families Friday afternoon, Bishop said the district-wide change will take place on Feb. 28.

“As a career educator, I understand how critical it is to focus the District’s energy on student learning,” Bishop wrote in the letter. “I believe that continued mandatory mask wearing is counter-productive and negatively impacts our students’ education, intellectual development, and emotional well-being.”

Bishop also cited the steady decline in COVID-19 cases both statewide and in the Municipality of Anchorage in her decision. As of Wednesday, new cases in Alaska had dropped by 47% over the last week compared to the week of Feb. 4-Feb. 10.

“Overall knowledge of COVID-19 and the availability of effective vaccines and treatments largely enable a return to normalcy in the classroom,” Bishop wrote.

The school district will maintain other forms of COVID-19 mitigation, according to Bishop’s announcement, including offering testing through the end of the school year.

Bishop had previously sought to transition the district to optional masking in Anchorage schools when students returned from their holiday break in early January. However, the Anchorage School Board reversed that decision and extended the mandatory mask requirement, voicing concern about the omicron variant, which at that time was ramping up in the Lower 48 and Alaska.

Related: Anchorage School Board extends mask requirement to at least Jan. 15

In mid-January, Bishop again extended the masking requirement, with no set expiration date at the time.

On Wednesday, the school district’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 93 confirmed, active cases of the virus within Anchorage schools — a steep decline compared to the 1,000 active COVID-19 cases in the district in mid-January when Bishop last extended the mask requirement.

“By allowing informed mask choice, ASD staff, parents, and students will be able to better focus on learning,” Bishop wrote in closing. “Children have carried an unprecedented burden during the pandemic, and it is time to refocus on their outcomes and our mission of educating all students for success in life.”

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An avalanche blocks the Old Glenn Highway at mile 8 on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2022.
Seward Highway reopened after avalanche slide, Old Glenn Highway remains closed
Hospitals need nurses nationwide and across Alaska, as the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated...
Staffing shortages still hinder Alaska hospitals; nurses among the highest in demand
The administrative building for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District, shown here on...
Almost all Mat-Su schools closed Thursday due to road conditions
Anchorage Assembly member Chris Constant announced his candidacy for U.S. Congress on Thursday.
Anchorage Assembly member Chris Constant joins race for US House
An Anchorage Superior Court judge has sided with the state in a lawsuit brought by four college...
Anchorage judge sides with the state in college scholarship fund dispute

Latest News

The state of Alaska reported 1,150 new COVID-19 cases over the last two days as Alaska’s rate...
Alaska reports over 1,100 new COVID infections over last 2 days as case decline continues
Health experts say unmasking kids could lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases, even as new...
Health experts: 'Too risky' to unmask kids despite drop in COVID cases
The state of Alaska reported 863 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, and Alaska lost the dubious...
Alaska no longer state with highest rate of COVID transmission
While new COVID cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. are down, deaths from the virus are...
Progress on COVID not enough to stop masking, health experts say