Debate, frustration continues on Anchorage police body camera draft policy

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It has been expressed many times in public meetings and forums: Anchorage voters want accountability and transparency from the police department. Many are still wondering when tax money approved by the voters last April might start going to buy body cameras.

At an joint Anchorage Assembly work session Friday afternoon with the Public Safety Advisory Commission, Anchorage Police Chief Michael Kerle said he is embarrassed that the department announced intentions to have officers wearing the cameras by the end of 2021. He added that the department prematurely set a date.

At the meeting, Kerle said he isn’t ready to give a date on when officers will be wearing body cameras. However, he said he would like to have a body camera policy in place by March that the legal department and the police union can review and eventually finalize. Kerle said he thinks the union will have some concerns with the policy that will prevent them from implementing it right away after it is finalized.

“If that happens we’re going to have to go to collective bargaining,” Kerle said. “And collective bargaining could take a month, two months, six months, nine months, a year. I cannot tell you how long collective bargaining is going to be.”

The chief added that once the policy is done, he will go forward and choose and buy the model camera model that is suitable for his officers. He will also decide how many he is going to buy.

“I am looking you square in the eye, and I’m telling you I am not buying 429 body cameras,” Kerle said. “I’m not going to outfit my entire department, and this is why. I don’t have the personnel at my Anchorage Police Department to process all the discovery and forwarding requests for body cameras for every officer.”

He said in 2021 the department had more than 9,000 arrests, and every one if those is subject to discovery. The year before, they had more than 11,000 arrests. Kerle said he is going to have to outfit his records section to overcome the burden that is going to be put on them from body camera footage. He added the Alaska Department of Law Criminal Division has told him they can’t keep up with discovery as it is.

“I am not as the chief of police going to have my officers go out there an arrest people and have a single case dismissed because discovery wasn’t able to get by either the city attorney or district attorney,” said Kerle. “So I am telling you now I will implement body cameras when I can, but it’s going to be on a limited basis at first.”

However, some assembly members and residents are upset over what the draft policy says about releasing body camera footage in a timely manner. Advocates and members of the public have called for more transparency in the policy, and the process was paused for two months to address legal issues surrounding Alaska’s strict privacy laws.

Municipal Attorneys Patrick Bergt and Blair Christensen said shooting and in-custody deaths will not be automatically released to the public and will have to go through a public records request.

Some people who attended the meeting referenced the death of Bishar Hassan. The 31-year-old man was fatally shot by three Anchorage police officers on April 1, 2019. His family sued the city for wrongful death in April 2021.

“Footage won’t be released unless there’s a public records request. Those often take up, and including, six months, maybe even a year. They cost thousands of dollars,” said Anchorage resident Andy Erickson.

He added that this is not the sort of policy the voters had in mind when they passed a proposition providing funding for body cameras. The purchase and use of body-worn cameras was approved by Anchorage voters in April, with a property tax increase raising about $1.84 million annually to facilitate their use.

During the meeting, the city’s law department pointed out that Alaska has some of the strictest privacy laws in the country, and those could not be ignored in the formulation of body camera policies.

After listening to comments, Kerle and Committee Co-Chair Kameron Perez-Verdia said they would like to have another public listening session before making any decisions on a policy.

