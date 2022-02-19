Advertisement

Ellie’s Furcast: Qanaxsix the bald eagle at Bird TLC

Bird Treatment and Learning Center In Anchorage rescued a young bald eagle named Qanaxsix, who is now one of their ambassador birds.
By Elinor Baty
Feb. 18, 2022
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There was a time during the colonization of America when the word ‘bald’ meant white, and not hairless. That is exactly where the bald eagle got it’s name — for it’s famed white feathered head that stands out against landscape.

It just so happens that Alaska has more bald eagles that anywhere else in the U.S. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game estimates that around 30,000 of these magnificent birds live in this state.

Bird Treatment and Learning Center was able to save the life of a young bald eagle who had an altercation with a prop plane in the Sand Point area. Now, 6-year-old Qanaxsix is one of the Ambassador birds at Bird TLC.

The name Qanaxsix, according to executive director Laura Atwood, means “to snow steadily,” which she says connects him to his roots in the Aleutians and the Unangam Tunuu culture, and also reflects his personality since he enjoys the snow.

