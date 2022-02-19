Much needed weekend weather break

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Well, what a week it’s been! Since Friday, February 11, Anchorage has picked up just over 13 inches of snow. The amount of snow that is on the ground still tops 20 inches in many parts of town. In addition, the warmer, more moisture-laden air caused snow to change to rain mid-week, especially in lower elevations along the western Kenai Peninsula, through Anchorage and into Eagle River. In short, these factors, plus a higher sun angle and increasing length of day, have led to a considerable to high risk of both man-made and natural avalanches through at least Sunday for Turnagain Pass, Thompson Pass, and Hatcher Pass.

And then there’s all of the slush, along with areas of standing water accumulating on secondary and neighborhood streets. Trying to clear and drain all of that water will take several days. The best thing to do is to continue to allow plenty of travel time to safely reach your destination, and watch out for pedestrians walking in the street because sidewalks are still getting cleared.

Morning fog will give way to increasing amounts of sunshine for Saturday afternoon, especially the farther south one goes. Ditto that for Sunday with the exception of Sunday afternoon and evening in which clouds will begin to move in from the southwest, thicken, and lower delivering the next round of snow for Monday morning, President’s Day.

For Southeast, another wave of energy will keep precipitation, though scattered, in the form of rain for sea level locations. Areas above 800 feet will see rain changing back to snow with several more inches accumulating by early Sunday morning.

