Old Glenn Highway to remain closed overnight due to avalanche

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities announced that the Old Glenn Highway will remain closed Saturday night between milepost 7.6 and 8.5. An avalanche crossed the road Friday morning and avalanche specialists examined the area on Saturday morning, according to department spokesperson Jill Reese.

“They were going to be checking out some areas that were close by that slide,” Reese said. “And also checking to see if they thought either you know, that more was going to come down in that slide or above that slide so all of that I’m sure came into play, but they just decided that the area was unstable, or too unstable at this time to go in and start clearing the slide.”

🏔️⛔ #OldGlenn UPDATE 2/19/2022 9 am - Not what you want to hear, but the OLD GLENN HIGHWAY will be closed between MP 7.6... Posted by Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities on Saturday, February 19, 2022

Before 6 a.m. on Friday, an avalanche crossed the Seward Highway near milepost 90, which took over eight hours to clear. At 6:05 a.m. on Friday, the department posted that the avalanche had crossed the Old Glenn Highway. Reese said that avalanche specialists would also be assessing Hatcher Pass on Saturday for avalanche danger.

The Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center posted a forecast on Saturday that listed the avalanche danger as considerable at elevations above the tree line at 1,000 feet of elevation or higher.

“After several weeks of nearly continuous snowfall, the last pulse of precipitation that fell overnight Thursday and into Friday morning was enough to push the snowpack over the edge and cause a widespread natural avalanche cycle,” Forecaster John Sykes wrote. “The most notable avalanche was the one that closed the Seward highway just north of Girdwood for the first half of yesterday but there were many others throughout the area which are clear indicators of dangerous conditions. We received too many avalanche observations yesterday to post them all.”

Hatcher Pass Road remains closed at mile 11, and the Hatcher Pass Avalanche Center listed avalanche danger as considerable at all elevations in their Saturday forecast.

“Two very large natural avalanches avalanches were observed on Friday just above mile 11 near Arkose ridge and crossed the Little Su. The debris from the one to the north stopped at the road. The debris from the south one was on the road. Good thing the road was closed,” wrote Forecaster Allie Barker. “These avalanches are not the exception but rather what we expect to see in many more locations as a result of this storm. We will keep you updated as we discover more avalanches.”

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.